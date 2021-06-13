Keys Splits Series with Mahoning Valley, Ronan Kopp Dazzles in First Start

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys were defeated by the Mahoning Valley Scrappers by a final score of 9-4 on Sunday afternoon inside of Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The game started with a 1:58 rain delay with first pitch coming at 2:58 PM. Frederick looked to 18 year old draft prospect, Ronan Kopp to start his first game of 2021. Kopp and Collin Floyd engaged in a pitching duel for the first three innings without either team gaining a hit or a run.

Kopp left the game in the 4th inning with two outs and two men on following a Jack Kelly single. Kopp ended the day with nine strikeouts, tied for a game high with Will Stevens who struck out nine batters a week ago. Stevens came in relief of Kopp, allowing Mahoning Valley to score four times in the frame. He finished his inning and two thirds of work allowing seven earned runs.

Frederick had an answer in the bottom half of the 4th, trailing 4-0. Tyler Doanes led off the inning with a single and promptly swiped second base, running before Floyd delivered plateward. Kevin Jimenez added a single of his own, leaving runners at first and third base. In a similar play to Doanes, Jimenez left the first base bag early as Floyd threw over. A pickoff move by Floyd began a rundown which resulted in Jimenez safely back at first. After the drama, Anthony Herron Jr. hit a ball towards Jarrod Belbin at third base who threw to first, allowing Doanes to come home safely. Zac Fascia singled home Jimenez who scored easily from second base to bring the Keys within two runs, trailing 4-2.

Big innings in the 5th and 6th innings provided the Scrappers with a comfortable 9-2 lead. After Stevens exited the game, Nick Stewart and Shane Barringer each pitched two innings of scoreless ball holding Mahoning Valley off the scoreboard after the 6th. Every Scrappers player who made a plate appearance in the game safely reached first base at least once. Leadoff batter, Mathieu Vallee left the game in the top of the first after injuring himself stealing third base.

Frederick had a taste of comeback in the 7th inning as Drake Batcho climbed the hills. This season Batcho has struggled against the Keys, allowing seven walks in his last appearance on June 4. Batcho again struggled as he was pulled facing the minimum three batters without obtaining an out. Aaron Eden entered the game. He walked Eddie McCabe with the bases loaded. On the next pitch, he threw it wild allowing the Keys to tally twice in the 7th and cut the Mahoning Valley lead to 9-4.

Today's game marks the final contest between Mahoning Valley and Frederick in 2021. The Scrappers win the season series five games to one. The two game series this weekend is the first split series for the Keys in 2021.

