Pionk Returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Nate Pionk has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Pionk started the season in the ECHL where he appeared in 29 games notching 9 points. Making his Havoc debut on February 5th, Nate made an immediate impact. Throughout his 17 games with the Havoc, Pionk scored 5 times and assisted on 3 goals.

Pionk is the seventh returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season.

