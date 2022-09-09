Thunderbolts Add Huffnagle and Dibacco to Squad

Evansville Thunderbolts forward Aaron Huffnagle (right)

(Evansville Thunderbolts)

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the signings of Aaron Huffnagle and Alex Dibacco for the 2022-2023 season. This marks the fourth and fifth players announced by Head Coach Jeff Bes, and the first two American players.

Huffnagle is a 6' 3" Forward from Marlton, New Jersey. He is beginning his fourth year of pro hockey and played three games with the Thunderbolts last season. He started last season with the Birmingham Bulls and saw action with the Fort Wayne Komets and Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL. Prior to that, he logged time with Knoxville, Fayetteville and Roanoke in the SPHL. Overall, he has played more than seventy games of professional hockey (11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points).

Head Coach Jeff Bes says of Huffnagle, "Aaron filled in last season right at the end when we had numerous injuries. He played very well for us in that period. Huff is a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup and produce with whoever he plays with. He has experience in the ECHL as well as our league and we are looking for a breakout season this year."

Aaron adds, "When the season ended and Coach Bes called, I knew right away I wanted to head back to Evansville. I look forward to contributing to the culture the guys before me have built and I can't wait to compete in front of the best fans in the league."

Dibacco is a 5' 11" Defenseman from Darien, Illinois. He comes back to America after spending his first pro season in Finland playing for the HC Giants (19 games, 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points). Prior to that, he played four seasons of college hockey at Saint Mary's University in Minnesota.

Head Coach Jeff Bes reports about Dibacco, "Alex is a strong skating defenseman who has a lot of offensive potential. He really worked on his game last season in Finland, and gained valuable experience, and I feel he will really help our defense core this season."

Alex says of joining the team, "I am very excited for the chance to play for such a great organization in Evansville. The city seems like a great hockey town with an awesome fan base that supports the team. I am looking forward to meeting everyone on the team and doing my best to us help have success on the ice this year. October can't come soon enough!"

