Jake Cass Back on Defense in Birmingham

The Birmingham Bulls have announced defenseman Jake Cass as the newest signing for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Cass returns to the Bulls after appearing in thirty-one games for the team last season.

During the 2021-2022 season, Cass added a spark to the team's defense that really impressed his head coach. "Jake will be a huge presence on the blue line. He is smart in his own zone and has a ton of poise with the puck in the offensive zone." Cass was an assist machine for Birmingham last season, totaling fourteen assists in just thirty-one games. Simchuk says adding him to the roster with his ability is a huge get for the Bulls' special teams play. "We will be looking for him to be a key contributor on the power play."

Jake spent time in the ECHL last season playing for the Idaho Steelheads, Maine Mariners, and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Now, Cass himself feels like he has found a home in Birmingham, and he can't wait to get back to the Magic City. "I'm really excited to be coming back to Birmingham! The fans and organization were incredible to me last season, and I can't wait to get back for the coming season. It's going to be a great year!"

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

