Pionk and Skelly Join Havoc for Upcoming Season

September 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced two signings for the upcoming 2021-22 season, Nate Pionk and Dalton Skelly are officially coming to Rocket City.

Pionk, 25, is a forward from Hermantown, MN who played his collegiate hockey at College of St. Scholastica. In 82 games with the Saints, Pionk netted 64 points. Pionk's brother Neal, plays in the NHL for the Winnipeg Jets.

Skelly, 25, is a returning defenseman for the Havoc. In his rookie season with the Havoc saw the blue-liner score 6 points in 15 games.

