Mitch Atkins Returns to Vermilion County, Signs with Bobcats

September 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed forward Mitch Atkins to a Training Camp Agreement for the 2021-22 season.

Atkins, 27, is returning to Vermilion County after a stint in 2019-20 with the FPHL's Danville Dashers where he recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 33 games. He most recently played in a COVID-shortened 2021 season with the Elmira Enforcers, where he logged 17 points in 21 games en route to the Ignite Cup Final.

"Mitch is a great kid with great leadership skills," praised Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He's very mature for his age. He's going to be really good in the locker room, on and off the ice. He'll hopefully be in a top-9 setting [in our lineup]."

After graduating from Elmira College in 2018, Atkins began his professional journey with the Evansville Thunderbolts. He has 16 SPHL games under his belt with four points. Entering his fourth professional season, Atkins brings a scorer's touch and valuable experience to the Bobcats' locker room.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

