Veteran Price Returning to Ice Bears

Jason Price.The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed veteran defenseman Jason Price for a sixth season in Knoxville. Price is the SPHL's all-time leader with 578 career games played with five different teams, including 260 games with the Ice Bears.

"I am very excited to be coming back to play this season," said Price. "This is a great opportunity for me to have an impact on these young players and to get out there and compete in this game that has done so much for me. This is a great organization to play for with amazing fans and I can't wait to get started."

Price has previously served as the Ice Bears' team captain and was a member of Knoxville's President's Cup Champion squad in 2015. He spent last season as an assistant coach with Pensacola and helped lead the Ice Flyers to a title in May. The Michigan native was a finalist for the league's Defenseman of the Year award in 2016 and was named to the All-SPHL First Team.

The 36-year-old has 20 goals and 91 assists for 111 points as an Ice Bear. He is sixth all-time in the league in assists (196) and 15th in career points (266), which leads all defensemen.

"I don't feel there is anything to prove," said Price. "My life has been dedicated to this game and to me, it is one of the things that defines me as a person."

Knoxville will host its free agent showcase September 24-25. Signed players will report to preseason camp in October. The Ice Bears begin their 20th season on Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

