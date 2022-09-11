Pioneer League Playoffs Open Monday

BILLINGS - The 2022 Frito-Lay Pioneer League Playoffs will begin tomorrow, Monday, September 12, when the Billings Mustangs open up their first-round series with the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park.

Billings and Missoula will play a best-of-three series to determine the North Division champion. The series begins Monday at Dehler Park, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Tickets for Monday's game are available on our website and can also be purchased at Dehler Park or over the phone at 406-252-1241 on Monday.

The series will then shift to Missoula for the second game on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:05 p.m. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game Three will take place on Thursday, September 15, which also would take place in Missoula at 7:05 p.m.

The winner of this series will face the winner the South Division playoff between the Ogden Raptors and the Grand Junction Rockies. The Pioneer League Championship Series will begin on Monday, September 17.

The Mustangs enter the playoffs at 53-41 on the season, finishing the season with seven wins in their final eight games. Billings finished with the third-best record in the Pioneer League. Missoula, the defending Pioneer League champions, come into the postseason with a league-best 69-26 record, winning the North Division in both halves for the second straight season.

Missoula won 11 of the 14 regular-season meetings between the clubs, but the Mustangs earned all three of their wins in the last matchup between the two sides, a six-game series at Dehler Park from August 23-28 that the two teams split with three wins apiece.

All postseason games will also be broadcast on the radio home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 and espn910.com, with the voice of the Mustangs, Brennan Mense.

