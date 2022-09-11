PaddleHeads Challenge Los Angeles Dodgers to 1-Game Championship for Best Team in Baseball

September 11, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release









Missoula PaddleHeads enjoy the day

(Missoula PaddleHeads) Missoula PaddleHeads enjoy the day(Missoula PaddleHeads)

Missoula, MT. - Yesterday, the Missoula PaddleHeads concluded their regular season boasting a record of 69- 26 finishing with a winning percentage of .726! This is the highest winning percentage in franchise history with the second highest coming back in 2001 when the Osprey finished with .684. The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a .688 winning percentage, the second highest in all of professional baseball behind the PaddleHeads.

The PaddleHeads want to set the record straight and have a 1-game championship for the title of "Best Team in Professional Baseball". Both the Dodgers and PaddleHeads have big playoff runs upcoming, so this game would be scheduled after all playoff series are concluded.

If the Dodgers choose to accept this title bout, we would enter into negotiations to see if this game would be played here in Missoula at Ogren Park at Allegience Field or in L.A. at Dodger Stadium. The PaddleHeads have picked up massive wins everywhere across the Pioneer League this season and a trip to Dodger Stadium does not intimidate the current best team in professional baseball based on winning percentage.

Before this happens, the PaddleHeads Post-Season is upon us! The PaddleHeads travel to Billings to take on the Mustangs in game 1 of the Northern Division Playoffs on Monday September 12th with first pitch at 6:35.

The PaddleHeads return home for game 2 (and game 3 if necessary) on Wednesday and Thursday in Missoula with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Tickets are available for game 2 in Missoula at gopaddleheads.com!

All 48 PaddleHeads Home Games are Streamed for Free on YouTube!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at www.youtube.com/c/missoulapaddleheads.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

