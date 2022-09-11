A Fun Season Finally Comes to an End

September 11, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - As it turned out, there would not be a game 94 in the 2022 season. After 3 innings on Saturday, in a 2-2 contest, the game was called due to poor field conditions. Since the game was inconsequential, there was no reason to tarp the field with the rain falling, and since the game was under 5 innings, it was unofficial and just cancelled.

The game itself was a bit of an exhibition. Vibes Assistant General Manager Aaron Griffith called his own number and signed himself to a one-day contract as a marketing player for the last game. Grand Junction pitched position players and batted pitchers. The Vibes sent regular hitters to the plate but they all batted on the opposite side that they normally hit. Dan Ortiz, the clubhouse manager, served as the manager of the team in the dugout.

Everyone was having a bit of a laugh.

None of the stats will count and the Vibes will finish the year with a record of 37-56 through 93 games.

It was an interesting way to end the season for sure.

Looking back on a retrospective on the season, there are a few angles we can view how things went this year. There is just looking at the stats and standings and feel that the team once again did not accomplish much. But you can also break it down into three mini seasons in one, which, in my opinion, is more representative of 2022.

The first part of the season was the start of the year to June 20th. This was the continuation of the full Monclova roster. It did not get off to a great start, suffice it to say. A 4-19 record through the first 23 games necessitated change.

The second part of the season was the transitional period with the new squad. Joe Mikulik, Dave Hajek, and Mike Garcia led the new roster of first-time professionals and a limited number of holdovers from the Opening Day roster. It took a little bit of time for the team to gel, but they became competitive over the final games of the first half. They went 11-12 in the final 23 games.

Then the third part of the season was when this team really made a run at the playoffs. This team really had the belief of the full locker room behind them. They ended up finishing 22-25 in the second half but played great baseball throughout the wins and losses. They won their first season series - against the Ogden Raptors and against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

The Vibes set a new record with 37 wins, 33 of those coming under Mikulik's watch. The team that finished this season was playing some of the best baseball UCHealth Park has seen since the franchise began.

This team now is set up for success in the coming season. 2023 is full of promise and is sure to be full of fun.

