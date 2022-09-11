Gabbert Brings No-Hit Bit into 9th in 6-2 Loss

Boise, ID- Absolutely nothing would go right for Boise Hawks Hurler Matt Gabbert in his last start against the Missoula PaddleHeads on August 11. The 20-year old would not make it out of a 1st inning on that Sunday afternoon that saw Missoula score 14 runs on 15 hits. The former Boise State Bronco would take the mound in the series, and season finale at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night looking to find some semblance of success against Missoula. To put it lightly, The Spokane Valley native would do just that.

Gabbert would navigate his way through the first 8 frames having not allowed a single hit with Missoula trailing 6-1. The PaddleHeads only run to that point came in to score on an error. Nick Gatewood, and Jayson Newman would both be retired consecutively bringing Gabbert to the doorstep of history. After a 2-out walk to Lamar Sparks, Jared Akins would get a pitch he could handle, lacing a top spinning line drive to center field. Center Fielder Jimmy Smyth did all he could, laying out in an attempt to make the grab. The valiant effort would see Smyth come just short of making the catch however as the ball would go skipping towards the wall for a triple to break up the no hit-bid. Gabbert would then depart to a standing ovation having come within one-out of throwing a no-hitter in Boise's 6-2 win over Missoula.

