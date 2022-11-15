Pioneer Baseball League Announces 2022 Player Awards

Missoula PaddleHeads first baseman Jayson Newman

(Missoula PaddleHeads)

Missoula, MT. - The Pioneer Baseball League has announced it's 2022 Postseason Awards, recognizing the league's outstanding level of play and remarkable performances during the 2022 season. The following awards have been awarded to Missoula PaddleHeads players.

- Most Valuable Player: Jayson Newman (1B/DH/RHP)

- All-Star Selections:

o Catcher - Nick Gatewood

o First Base

- Jayson Newman

o Third Base

- Cameron Thompson

o Outfielder

- Lamar Sparks

o Relief Pitcher

- Sam Hellinger

Here is a look back at each players performances from the 2022 season:

Newman, in his first full season in the PBL, had a year to remember. The Northridge, CA native hit .369/.441/.704 while leading the league with 32 homers, which set a PBL short season record, and 115 RBIs (which also lead the league). Newman also led all qualified hitters in slugging percentage while pacing the league with 53 extra-base hits and 250 total bases. In addition to his historic year at the plate, Newman also racked up six saves on the mound while allowing just one home run in 14 2/3 innings.

Nick Gatewood, originally from Duluth, Georgia had a phenomenal year. Gatewood hit .337/.396/.541 while leading the PaddleHeads in doubles with 36 of them and 96 RBI's. Gatewood was always in the lineup whether it was DH or Catcher down the stretch. He lead the PaddleHeads in at-bats with 403 of them over 94 games.

Cameron Thompson, originally from Pasadena, Texas was a true-workhorse for the PaddleHeads this season. Thompson appeared in every game over the course of the season, the only PaddleHeads player to do so this season. Thompson hit .320/.393/.496 over the course of the season. He also finished second on the team with runs scored with 90.

Lamar Sparks, originally from Katy, Texas had an MVP candidate season as well. Sparks hit .399/.461/.665 over the course of the year. The .399 batting average was the highest on the PaddleHeads and 5th highest in the entire league. Sparks was always showing up in pivotal positions and lead the team in runs scored. Sparks often showed off all of his tools whether it was his arm in outfield thowing out a runner or swiping a stolen base, which he had 16 of.

Sam Hellinger, originally from Seattle, Washington was the best relief pitcher in the Pioneer Baseball League this season. Hellinger lead the league in saves with 17 of them over his 39 appearances. His K/9 was amongst the highest on the team at 13.50. Hellinger struck out 74 batters in his 49.1 innings of work this season.

Manager, Michael Schlact had this to say about the achievements of each player.

- "It's hard to put into words what he did on the field this year. The offensive numbers he put up, including the PBL record for HR's combined with his production on the mound. I'm not sure anyone was shocked by the MVP award. We couldn't be prouder of him & all his accomplishments." - Manager Michael Schlact on Jayson Newman's MVP award.

- "Sam was pretty much automatic every time we called his name to close the game or come in and get outs. We are so proud of the leader he is but also the bulldog he was on the mound. A well-deserved honor for him." - Manager Michael Schlact on Sam Hellinger (RP) being named a 2022 All-Star.

- "Lamar came into Missoula with a goal to be one of the top players in the league and he did that. This all-star nod is just a cherry on top for what he did this year. A staple in the outfield and lineup, it was exciting every time he stepped in the box." - Manager Michael Schlact on Lamar Sparks (OF) being named a 2022 All-Star.

- "Nick has been nothing but class since the moment he came to Missoula both on and off the field. He played many positions including DH but his role as our catcher down the stretch was incredible." - Manager Michael Schlact on Nick Gatewood (C) being named a 2022 All-Star.

- "Cam played in every game for us and was definitely well deserving of this award. He's been clutch & classy ever since he put out uniform on and we're thankful for his many contributions." - Manager Michael Schlact on Cameron Thompson (3B) being named a 2022 All-Star.

Missoula PaddleHeads President, Matt Ellis had this to say about about the achievements of each player:

- Congratulations to Jayson Newman, Cameron Thompson, Nick Gatewood, Lamar Sparks, and Sam Hellinger for rightfully being recognized for their great season. Jayson winning MVP and having 5 all- stars just shows how good this year's team was in having the best record in all of professional baseball.

It is a testament to our ownership led by Peter Davis, manager Michael Schlact, coach Jeff Lyle, and our entire organization for the hard work and dedication to create a culture to achieve great success.

Currently, we are looking forward to the future as we work hard to build another Championship quality roster in 2023.

