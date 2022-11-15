Gill Named PBL Pitcher of the Year, Bonvillain Also an All-Star

BILLINGS - LHP Elijah Gill was named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday, as well as being joined on the Pioneer League Postseason All-Star Team by LHP Beaux Bonvillain.

Since the award's inception in 2001, Gill is the fourth Mustang to be named PBL Pitcher of the Year, joining Cleris Severino (2002), Ty Boyles (2015 co-winner) and Miguel Medrano (2019).

Gill, in his first professional season, went 3-1 with a league-leading 3.26 ERA. Gill worked 85.2 innings, striking out 80 batters against 29 walks. The southpaw also worked at least 5.0 innings in every one of his 15 starts except his final one. He also earned Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year honors twice during the season.

Gill is a 24-year-old who joined the Mustangs after a successful college career that he finished at Valdosta State University.

In addition to being named Pitcher of the Year, Gill was named a postseason All-Star at starting pitcher alongside Bonvillain, who earned a spot on the All-Star squad at relief pitcher.

Bonvillain, also a first-year professional, started off the season, but began a streak of 24.0 consecutive scoreless innings (spanning 23 appearances) immediately after July 4 and spanning more than six weeks. He finished the season with a miniscule 1.66 ERA in 43.1 innings over 41.0 innings, the best mark in the PBL for any pitcher with more than 30.0 innings pitched. He also notched 10 saves, third-most in the league.

Bonvillain also was the winning pitcher in an epic ten-inning comeback win in Game 2 of the North Division Finals, throwing the final 3.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The 24-year-old southpaw came to Billings after a college career that he finished with three seasons at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Gill and Bonvillain are the first Mustangs to be named to the postseason All-Star team since three Mustangs, OF Quin Cotton, RHP Miguel Medrano, and LHP Omar Conoropo were named to the 2019 team.

Other award winners included Missoula 1B/RHP Jayson Newman, who earned MVP honors, Grand Junction OF Nico Popa, who was Rookie of the Year, Ogden SS Jesus Valdez earned International Player of the Year honors, and Grand Junction manager Bobby Jenks took home the Manager of the Year nod.

All-Star Team

Catcher: Nick Gatewood, Missoula

First Base: Jayson Newman, Missoula

Second Base: Ulysses Cantu, Rocky Mountain

Third Base: Cameron Thompson, Missoula

Shortstop: Jesus Valdez, Ogden

Outfield: Josh Broughton, Ogden

Outfield: Nico Popa, Grand Junction

Outfield: Lamar Sparks, Missoula

Designated Hitter: Dusty Stroup, Idaho Falls

Starting Pitcher: Elijah Gill, Billings

Starting Pitcher: Josh Agnew, Grand Junction

Relief Pitcher: Sam Hellinger, Missoula

Relief Pitcher: Beaux Bonvillain, Billings

