Boise Hawks Open Sports Career Academy Applications

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced they are taking resumes for the Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy. In its second year, the Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy gives Treasure Valley college students a first-hand look into the world of sports and entertainment sales and service.

"With the success of the first year of the Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy, we're excited to open the application process for our second class of member. The Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy gives interested Treasure Valley students an in-depth look at a career in sports and entertainment. We want the Sports Career Academy to be the first place a Treasure Valley student looks when considering a career in sports and entertainment. "- Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

The Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy is a paid program and limited to Treasure Valley area college students in need of school credit. The season long program starts March 6 and extends to the end of the 2023 season. From March 6 to May 5, the program will include seven hours per week of dedicated inside sales/community relations work and one hour per week of training and career development. From May 5 to the end of the season, Sports Career Academy members will receive a hands-on experience in the inner workings of a professional sports organization, working all home games and limited hours on road trips.

Each Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy member will receive season-long rotational experience in the following disciplines/departments: Inside Sales and Service, Group Event Sales and Service, Business Program Sales and Service, Food and Beverage Sales and Operations, Stadium Operations, Baseball Operations, Retail and Merchandise Operations, Box Office Operations, Community Relations, Marketing and Fan Experience, Game Entertainment and Production, and Social Media and Content Creation.

Interested students should send their resumes to hr@boisehawks.com. Sports Academy members will be chosen for the program after an in-person interview.

