Pioneer League Announces 2022 Post-Season Awards

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) presented by TicketSmarter announced today its 2022 Postseason Awards, recognizing the league's outstanding level of play and remarkable performances during the 2022 championship season.

This season's awards are headlined by Missoula's Jayson Newman, who was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Billings pitcher Elijah Gill won the Pitcher of the Year Award.

The Manager of the Year Award went to Bobby Jenks of the 2022 PBL Champion Grand Junction Rockies. Rookie of the Year honors went to Grand Junction outfielder Nico Popa.

Newman, in his first full season in the PBL, had a year to remember. The Northridge, CA native hit .369/.441/.704 while leading the league with 32 homers, which set a PBL short season record, and 115 RBIs. Newman also led all qualified hitters in slugging percentage while pacing the league with 53 extra-base hits and 250 total bases. In addition to his historic year at the plate, Newman also racked up six saves on the mound while allowing just one home run in 14 2/3 innings.

After a strong final season at Valdosta State, Elijah Gill anchored a strong Billings rotation. In 16 appearances (15 starts), Gill pitched to a league-leading 3.26 ERA with 80 strikeouts in a team-leading 85 '..." innings. Gill worked at least six innings seven times and only allowed eight homers on the year. The southpaw was clutch down the stretch too, pitching six innings of one- run ball with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed against Ogden in a game the Mustangs needed to win to keep their distance in the Wild Card race.

Nico Popa, the former Pitt Panther hit .406/.449/.526 with six homers, 19 doubles, five triples, 85 RBIs, and 33 steals across a team-leading 433 plate appearances. The Pittsburgh native led the league with 159 hits while ranking second in batting average, third in steals, tied for fifth in runs scored, and tied for eighth in RBIs. Popa also played in 93 of Grand Junction's 95 games, which were the most of anyone on the team.

The PBL's postseason awards, highlighting an exceptional year of play, were based on nominations from the ten member PBL Clubs and the League Office.

"This was an extraordinary season for the PBL in so many ways," said league president Mike Shapiro. "We saw records broken and amazing performances that provided our fans with memorable and thrilling experiences throughout the season, further proving the importance and value of the Pioneer League to our local communities and the Game of Baseball."

The full list of 2022 postseason awards winners follow and can be found at: https://pioneerleague.prestosports.com/aotw/postseason_awards/postseasonawards

Honors

MVP: Jayson Newman, 1B/DH/RHP, Missoula

Pitcher of the Year: Elijah Gill, LHP, Billings

Rookie of the Year: Nico Popa, OF, Grand Junction

International Player of the Year: Jesus Valdez, SS, Ogden

Manager of the Year: Bobby Jenks, Grand Junction

All-Star Team

Catcher: Nick Gatewood, Missoula

First Base: Jayson Newman, Missoula

Second Base: Ulysses Cantu, Rocky Mountain

Third Base: Cameron Thompson, Missoula

Shortstop: Jesus Valdez, Ogden

Outfield: Josh Broughton, Ogden

Outfield: Nico Popa, Grand Junction

Outfield: Lamar Sparks, Missoula

Designated Hitter: Dusty Stroup, Idaho Falls

Starting Pitcher: Elijah Gill, Billings

Starting Pitcher: Josh Agnew, Grand Junction

Relief Pitcher: Sam Hellinger, Missoula

Relief Pitcher: Beaux Bonvillain, Billings

Statistical Leaders

Batting Champion: Riley Jepson, 1B/OF, Great Falls

ERA Champion: Elijah Gill, LHP, Billings

Home Run Champion: Jayson Newman, 1B/DH/RHP, Missoula

RBI Champion: Jayson Newman, 1B/DH/RHP, Missoula

Strikeouts Leader: Ian Kahaloa, RHP, Boise/Grand Junction

Wins Leader: Josh Agnew, RHP, Grand Junction

Saves Leader: Sam Hellinger, RHP, Missoula

Stolen Base Leader: Cameron Phelts, OF, Northern Colorado

Knockout King: Caleb Farmer, IF, Grand Junction

