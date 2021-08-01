Pike, Santos, Baker Highlight Doubleheader Sweep for Cardinals over Travelers on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Ramon Santos tossed 4.1 hitless shutout relief innings in a 7-1 Cardinals win to begin the day. Then in the nightcap, Tyler Pike threw Springfield's first complete game of the season and Luken Baker homered for the sixth time in six games as the Cardinals beat the Travelers again 4-1 in front of 3,562 fans at Hammons Field.

GAME 1

In what was a resumption of Saturday's suspended game, Santos took the mound in place of Saturday starter Kevin McGovern and was literally unhittable. Travelers batters struck out nine times against the Cardinals righty, getting on base just once courtesy of a walk. Springfield took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth when Alec Burleson scored on a fielder's choice.

Brendan Donovan finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Nick Plummer doubled twice out of the leadoff spot, extending his on-base streak to 27 games. Baker went 2-for-4 with a home run. On Saturday, McGovern allowed one run over 3.2 innings, striking out five before the game was suspended due to lightning.

GAME 2

Baker's big week continued in Game 2 when he sent his 21st home run of the season over the pine trees on Hammons Field's left field berm in the sixth inning, but the game was highlighted and dominated by Pike's complete game effort on the mound--the first complete game for the Cardinals since Dakota Hudson on June 7, 2017. Hudson's complete game was also seven innings.

Pike allowed one run on five hits, walking one and striking out six.

David Vinsky put Springfield ahead 2-0 with a fifth-inning triple that scored Plummer and Nick Raposo. Plummer extended his on-base streak to 28 games in Game 2, singling and going 1-for-3.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals begin a six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. St. Louis Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas and RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon are expected to begin rehab assignments on Tuesday, with Mikolas expected to start.

