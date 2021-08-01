Mikolas, Ponce de Leon Expected to Begin Rehab Assignments in Springfield on Tuesday

August 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced RHP Miles Mikolas and RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon are expected to begin rehab assignments for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Tuesday, August 3.

Mikolas is expected to start Tuesday's game for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals face the Tulsa Drillers (AA, Dodgers) Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the first of a six-game series. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day with hot dogs available all game for just a buck. The first 30 minutes after gates open for every game at Hammons Field is Happy Half-Hour with discounts on adult beverages. Visit www.springfieldcardinals.com or click the link below for a full list of upcoming promotions and tickets.

This will be the first rehab appearance in Springfield for the 32-year-old Mikolas. Mikolas has appeared in one game for St. Louis this season, allowing one run on three hits over 4.0 innings, striking out three. Over 65 career starts for St. Louis dating back to 2019, the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star is 27-18 with a 3.45 ERA over 388.2 innings, striking out 293. Mikolas has been on the I.L. since May 23.

Ponce de Leon will be making his first appearance in a Springfield Cardinals uniform since August 31, 2016, when he struck out three Arkansas Travelers over 6.0 innings, allowing four runs. Ponce de Leon spent the entire 2016 season with Springfield, finishing 9-8 with a 3.52 ERA over 27 starts while striking out 122 over 151.0 innings. He was named a 2016 Texas League Mid-Season All-Star.

Since making his MLB debut on July 23, 2018 vs. the Cincinnati Reds, Ponce de Leon is 3-8 with a 4.35 ERA in 50 games (22 GS) with St. Louis, including a 1-1 record with a 7.03 ERA over 24.1 innings in 2021. Ponce de Leon has been on the I.L. since June 23.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.