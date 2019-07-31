Pigs swing their way to 11-7 win over Buffalo

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-55) recorded 20 hits in their 11-7 win over the Buffalo Bisons (56-53) on Wednesday night.

Patrick Kivlehan hit an RBI single off Cole Irvin in the top of the first inning to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead. Lehigh Valley grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning against Anthony Kay (1-4). Andrew Romine and Deivy Grullon hit back-to-back RBI singles and Phil Gosselin scored on a throwing error by Kivlehan that gave the Pigs a 3-1 lead.

The Bisons reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth inning when they scored three more runs off Irvin. Jordan Patterson hit a solo home run and Andy Burns hit a two-run home run. The Pigs scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 7-4 lead. Austin Listi scored on an error by Kivlehan and Andrew Romine followed with an RBI single. Logan Morrison homered and Malquin Canelo added an RBI single.

Three more runs came across home plate for Lehigh Valley in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 10-4. Buffalo scored three runs off Josh Tols in the top of the eighth inning to cut the lead to 10-7. Shane Robinson added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single - to extend the lead to 11-7.

Austin Davis (3-1) earned the win by pitching 1 2/3 innings in relief of Irvin. Edgar Garcia earned his fourth save of the season.

Lehigh Valley and Buffalo wrap up their two-game series on Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

