Pickles Offense Stays Hot as Pippins Lose Second Straight Game

June 14, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Yakima Valley Pippins News Release





The Pickles offense continued to roll and the Pippins struggled to score, leading to an 8-3 loss in game two of the three game series in Portland.

The Pickles would get on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. A leadoff walk by Joey Cooper and a single by Davis Delorefice set up a sacrifice fly by Brody Barnum. Pippins starter Matt Driver would escape the inning with no further damage.

Driver pitched four solid innings but ran into more trouble in the fifth. Driver walked the leadoff man, for the fourth time in five innings, and after a strikeout, the Pickles would string together three straight base hits, scoring two runs. Driver would be pulled with two outs in the fifth, giving way to Tanner Lewis. Later in the inning, Joey Cooper would send a ball way over the right field fence for a three run home run, his third homer of the year.

Staked to a 6-0 lead, the Pickles pitching staff dominated the Pippins for a second straight night. Starter Joel Casillas went four shutout innings allowing just three hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Augie Sylk would come in out of the bullpen and throw 2.2 innings scoreless.

The Pippins had a chance to score in the seventh, with the bases loaded and two outs. Cody Jefferis would strike out to end the threat. In the bottom half of the inning, the Picles would tack on two more runs with a two run triple by Brody Barnum.

The Pippins would finally get on the board and end a 13 inning scoreless drought when pinch hitter Jonathan Imperial crushed a ball deep over the left field fence for a two run home run.

In the ninth inning, the Pippins attempted a comeback, thanks in part to a Pickles defense that committed two errors in the ninth. The Pippins grabbed one more run in the ninth, stranding the bases loaded to end the game. With the loss the Pippins dropped to 6-5 and moved into a tie for first place in the north division.

The series finale is on Thursday. First pitch at 7:05.

