Phoenix Rising FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith struck twice before Jeciel Cedeno scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage-time to cap a run of three goals in five minutes to send Detroit City FC to a 3-2 victory against Phoenix Rising FC, where the hosts had held a two-goal lead on finishes by Collin Smith and Hope Avayevu.
