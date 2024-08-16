Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 16, 2024

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever put up a dominant performance to defeat the Phoenix Mercury 98-89

Caitlin Clark went off for 29 PTS, 10 AST, & 5 REB and Kelsey Mitchell dropped 28 PTS & 6 3PM!

