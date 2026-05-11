Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2026

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Phoenix Mercury 95-79 and move to 2-0 in the szn

Janelle Salaün: 21 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 REB | 2 AST Gabby Williams: 19 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 4 3PM | 3 AST Kayla Thornton: 19 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 11, 2026

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