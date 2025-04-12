Sports stats



NLL Philadelphia Wings

Philadelphia Wings Defeat Georgia Swarm 16-13

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
2 in a row for the Wings! They hold off a 4th-quarter rally from Georgia to win 16-13 and keep their season alive.
