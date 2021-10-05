Peter Solomon Named Triple A West Pitcher of the Year

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Minor League Baseball today announced that Sugar Land Skeeters right-hander Peter Solomon was named the Triple A West Pitcher of the Year. MiLB also announced its Triple A West All-Star Team, with right-hander Ronel Blanco, infielder CJ Hinojosa and outfielders Jake Meyers and Jose Siri joining Solomon as Triple A West All-Stars.

Solomon, who made five stints with the Houston Astros this season, went 8-1 with a 4.70 ERA (51 ER/97.2 IP) in 21 games (18 starts) with the Skeeters this year. He was tied for third in Triple A West with the eight wins and was third with 112 strikeouts. Solomon held opponents to a .235 average while logging a 1.34 WHIP. He is rated as the Astros' No. 10 prospect, per MLB.com.

Blanco was second in Triple A West and MiLB with 22 saves this season, which were also his career high. He finished the season 5-3 with a 3.40 ERA (17 ER/45.0 IP) while averaging 11.4 strikeouts-per-nine-innings. Blanco's 1.00 WHIP and .187 opponent's batting average were the lowest of any Triple A West reliever who appeared in at least 40 games.

Hinojosa was fifth in Triple A West in batting average (.316), fourth in hits (131), first in doubles (35) and seventh with 199 total bases. His 35 doubles were also tied for sixth most in MiLB. Hinojosa went on a 20-game hitting streak from Aug. 16-Sept. 26. It was the longest hitting streak from a Skeeters player this season and the second-longest in Triple A West.

Meyers, who finished the season on the Astros' active roster, hit .343 with 16 home runs, 51 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 68 games with the Skeeters. At the time of his promotion to the Astros on July 31, he was top 10 in Triple A West in batting average, home runs, RBIs and OPS (1.006). Meyers became the first player in Skeeters history to hit three home runs in a game, doing so in June 20 in El Paso as the Skeeters set franchise records for runs (24) and home runs (7).

Siri also finished the season on the Astros' active roster after getting promoted on Sept. 3. At the time the Astros selected his contract, Siri led Triple A West in extra-base hits (49) and total bases (200), was tied for first in runs (70), second in RBIs (72) and stolen bases (24), third in hits (115) and doubles (29) and ninth in batting average .318. He was also named Triple A West's August Player of the Month.

The Skeeters finished their first year as the Triple A affiliate of the Astros at 75-55, and winners of the Triple A West East Division.

