Cooper Hummel Named Triple-A West Player of the Month for September

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces utility man Cooper Hummel has been named the Triple-A West Player of the Month for September, the league announced this morning. In 21 September games, Hummel slashed .463/.515/.800 for a 1.315 OPS.

Hummel went yard five times in September, driving in 26 runs while scoring 28 himself. Hummel finished the month with a hit in 14 of his last 15 games, including a 10-game hit streak. In total, Hummel recorded 37 base knocks in the month.

The 26 RBIs in September came after recording just nine in 23 August games.

Hummel appeared primarily in left field for Reno, but caught four games and started once at first during the final month of the season.

This marks the first time this season an Ace has earned Player or Pitcher of the Month honors, and first time under the new Triple-A West format.

