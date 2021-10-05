Greg Bird Named to Triple-A West Post-Season All-Star Team

(Albuquerque Isotopes) Albuquerque Isotopes slugger Greg Bird(Albuquerque Isotopes)

Albuquerque Isotopes slugger Greg Bird was named the first baseman for the Triple-A West Post-Season All-Star team, as announced by Minor League Baseball today. The squad was voted on by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select media members.

Bird, 28, signed with the Rockies organization to a Minor League deal in February after experiencing injury-marred campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He led Albuquerque in home runs (27) and RBI (91) this season while playing in 112 games, second on the team to Ryan Vilade's 117. Bird hit .320 in 57 contests at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Bird was selected by his teammates as the Isotopes Power Hitter of the Year as part of a pre-game awards ceremony at the end of the season.

