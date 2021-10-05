Aces Third Baseman Drew Ellis Named Triple-A West All Star
October 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces infielder Drew Ellis has been named a Triple-A West All Star at third base, as announced by Minor League Baseball. Ellis led the Aces in homers with 20, and was six back of the team lead in RBIs with 73.
In his first season at the Triple-A level, Ellis set career highs in average (.294), home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage (.399), slugging (.615) and OPS (1.104).
Ellis was a defensive difference maker at third base, logging a .969 fielding percentage in 595.1 innings at the hot corner. In 69 starts at third, Ellis made just five total errors. Ellis also saw time at second and first.
Ellis ended the season on a tear, batting .323 in the month of September with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 16 games played. Ellis wrapped the month with a .413 on-base percentage and an .831 slugging for a 1.244 OPS.
This is the first All-Star award for Ellis at the Triple-A level, and the first for an Ace in the new Triple-A West format.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from October 5, 2021
- Salt Lake Bees Jo Adell and Michael Stefanic Win Triple-A West Awards - Salt Lake Bees
- Adell, Stefanic Win Triple-A West Awards - Salt Lake Bees
- Peter Solomon Named Triple A West Pitcher of the Year - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Greg Bird Named to Triple-A West Post-Season All-Star Team - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Third Baseman Drew Ellis Named Triple-A West All Star - Reno Aces
- Kristopher Negrón Named Triple-A West Manager of the Year; José Marmolejos Most Valuable Player - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Third Baseman Drew Ellis Named Triple-A West All Star
- Ellis, Aguilar, Heath and Beer Earn 2021 HOME Awards
- COVID-19 Protocols Cancel Reno Aces Season Finale
- Tonight's Aces game against Las Vegas canceled
- Alek Thomas earns D-Backs' Minor League Player of the Year award