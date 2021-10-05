Aces Third Baseman Drew Ellis Named Triple-A West All Star

October 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces infielder Drew Ellis has been named a Triple-A West All Star at third base, as announced by Minor League Baseball. Ellis led the Aces in homers with 20, and was six back of the team lead in RBIs with 73.

In his first season at the Triple-A level, Ellis set career highs in average (.294), home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage (.399), slugging (.615) and OPS (1.104).

Ellis was a defensive difference maker at third base, logging a .969 fielding percentage in 595.1 innings at the hot corner. In 69 starts at third, Ellis made just five total errors. Ellis also saw time at second and first.

Ellis ended the season on a tear, batting .323 in the month of September with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 16 games played. Ellis wrapped the month with a .413 on-base percentage and an .831 slugging for a 1.244 OPS.

This is the first All-Star award for Ellis at the Triple-A level, and the first for an Ace in the new Triple-A West format.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.