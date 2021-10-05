Salt Lake Bees Jo Adell and Michael Stefanic Win Triple-A West Awards

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell was named Triple-A West Top Prospect as announced by Minor League Baseball today. Adell and second baseman Michael Stefanic were also selected to the 2021 Triple-A West All-Star team. Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and members of the media.

Adell appeared in 73 games for the Bees and finished second on the team with 23 home runs and 69 RBIs. The Los Angeles Angels top hitting prospect coming into 2021, Adell was called up by the Angels on Aug. 3 and went on to hit an additional four homers and drive in 26 runs in 35 games with Los Angeles.

Stefanic finished second in Triple-A West with a .334 batting average, .408 on-base percentage and 135 total hits after joining the Bees in late May. A Boise, Idaho native, Stefanic joined the Angels organization as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Salt Lake wrapped up the 2021 season on Sunday. The 2022 Bees season begins on Tuesday, April 5 in Tacoma with the home opener at Smith's Ballpark coming on Tuesday, April 12 against Las Vegas.

