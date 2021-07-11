Perfect 'Pen Writes 14-3 Win

Modesto, CA - Six perfect innings from the Modesto Nuts bullpen helped them secure a 14-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

After the Nuts' (36-24) starter Max Roberts gave up a single to start the fourth, he left the game before a parade of four Nuts' relievers entered to tossed six perfect frames. Robert Winslow (W, 2-4) struck out the first two batters he faced in a perfect fourth. He struck out the side in the fifth as part of a stretch where he struck out four in a row. Juan Mercedes had a perfect seventh inning. Mathew Willrodt worked a perfect eight with one strikeout. Luis Curvelo finished it off with two strikeouts in the ninth.

The Modesto offense jumped out early lead by Robert Perez Jr. The Nuts first baseman singled home a run in the first inning against Ports (25-35) starter Kumar Nambiar (L, 0-3). In the second inning, the Nuts pushed across seven runs. Cesar Izturis, who had two hits in the game, singled home a run. Noelvi Marte doubled home two runs. Perez had the biggest blow with a three-run blast. Perez finished with five RBI.

Nambiar lasted just 1.1 innings giving up eight runs on eight hits.

The Nuts are off on Monday before opening a six-game series with the San Jose Giants at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

