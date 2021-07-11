Rancho Completes Six-Game Sweep

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes completed their first six-game sweep in franchise history, rallying from a five-run deficit on Sunday evening to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 10-9 in ten innings.

The Storm, which outhit Rancho 15-8, but also walked 11 batters, blew leads of 7-2, 8-7 and eventually, 9-8, as Rancho rallied for two runs without the aid of a hit in the tenth inning to walk it off and win their seventh straight overall.

Trailing 9-8 in the last of the tenth, Wladimir Chalo opened the inning at second base for Edwin Mateo. Mateo earned the first of what would be four walks handed out by Storm pitching in the inning. After Mateo walked, Ismael Alcantara would be called upon to pinch run for Chalo at second. That proved to be a wise move, as Sam McWilliams delivered a fly ball deep to right field, which allowed both runners to tag and advance with just one out. The Storm elected to intentionally walk Jorbit Vivas with first base open, bringing Eddys Leonard to the plate. Reliever Jose Garcia (2-2) was then removed in favor of Jason Reynolds. After getting Leonard to 2-2, Reynolds uncorked a wild pitch, as Alcantara slid underneath the tag of Reynolds, tying the game at 9-9. Reynolds eventually walked Leonard to load the bases, bringing up Alex De Jesus. The drama only lasted a few pitches more, as Reynolds missed badly on 3-2, walking in the game-winning run.

The Quakes blasted a pair of game-tying homers on Sunday, as Imanol Vargas cranked a two-run shot to tie the game in the seventh, and Edwin Mateo hit his first of the year to even the game at 8-8 in the eighth.

Rancho finished the series with 17 home runs, with ten different players going deep in the six-game set.

Aldry Acosta (2-2), who allowed an unearned run in the tenth, picked up the win in relief.

The Quakes (32-27) have now won seven straight and look to keep the momentum going as the home stand continues on Tuesday against the Inland Empire 66ers. Tuesday is Temblores Tuesday, as game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

