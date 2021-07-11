DiPiazza Dominates as Fresno Clips San Jose 5-3 in 10 Innings

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (39-21) edged out the San Jose Giants (37-23) 5-3 in 10 innings Sunday evening from Excite Ballpark. Now halfway through the season, Fresno holds a two-game lead over San Jose for the best record in Low-A West. The Grizzlies won five of the six games in the series and improved to 4-2 in extras.

Andrew DiPiazza was brilliant for Fresno. The righty chucked a career-high six shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks while fanning six. He did not factor in the final line. Blair Calvo followed DiPiazza with two spirited frames, punching out a pair. Anderson Pilar (3-0) was awarded the victory despite blowing the save in the ninth. Pilar struck out three batters, but gave up a 2021-high two runs. Tanner Propst secured his first professional save after holding off the Giants in the 10th. The staff combined for 13 strikeouts in the triumph.

On the San Jose side, lefty Kyle Harrison heaved seven strong innings, whiffing seven hitters. Wilkelma Castillo and Brooks Crawford each flung an inning before handing the ball to Justin Crump in extras. Crump (4-3) could not keep the tie intact, suffering the loss.

The Grizzlies offense recorded eight hits with three going for doubles. The trio of two-baggers all resulted in runs. Joe Aeilts smacked a double and stole a base before coming home on a groundout. Zac Veen clobbered a two-bagger and scored on an Ezequiel Tovar RBI single. Tovar has collected 46 RBI on the year, which is tops in the Low-A West. Eddy Diaz was the last recipient of a double, the eventual game-winner in the 10th. Diaz relished his second consecutive multi-RBI contest.

The Giants lineup rallied late against the Fresno bullpen. Abdiel Layer poked a sacrifice fly to center in the eighth, plating Alexander Canario. In the ninth, Jimmy Glowenke launched a solo shot to left field. This cut the deficit to 3-2. Then, Canario knotted the affair at three with a single to center. San Jose left the bases loaded in the final two innings. Both clubs will enjoy an off day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Andrew DiPiazza (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; career-high IP)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- LF Joe Aeilts (1-4, 2B, R, SB)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-4)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LHP Kyle Harrison (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- CF Alexander Canario (2-3, RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 13 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno TBD vs Stockton TBD, 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies improved to 8-2 in July, 5-5 in Sunday games, 6-4 in day contests, 9-7 in two-run affairs, 12-6 against the Low-A West North division on the road and 27-4 when allowing three runs or less. Fresno has also not dropped a road series this season (3 wins, 2 ties).

