Weatherly Outduels Rehabbing Sanchez as Grizzlies Roar into 1st Place

San Jose, CA - Behind a stellar pitching performance and a pair of homers, the Fresno Grizzlies (38-21) shutout the San Jose Giants (37-22) 5-0 Saturday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno now holds sole possession of the best record in Low-A West and became the first team to beat San Jose in a series this year.

Grizzlies' lefty Sam Weatherly earned his third professional win after outdueling Giants' starter Aaron Sanchez, who was on a rehab assignment. Weatherly dazzled for a career-high six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while fanning seven. Sanchez lasted four and two-thirds frames, giving up four hits and three earned runs. After Weatherly departed, a trio of relievers wrapped up the shutout with three solid innings of work.

Fresno collected eight hits in the triumph with two of them leaving the yard. Ezequiel Tovar spanked his ninth wallop of the season, a solo shot off of Sanchez in the fourth. Colin Simpson also went deep, a towering drive to right field in the ninth. It was his second straight contest with a big fly and third overall in 2021. The Grizzlies have now homered in four consecutive affairs, tying a season-long. Eddy Diaz added a pair of hits and RBI while Mateo Gil supplied a double.

San Jose's offense was kept in check all evening, only notching four hits. Jimmy Glowenke tallied three of the four hits with one going for extra-bases. Harrison Freed had the other base hit. The squads conclude the six-game set tomorrow at 5 pm from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Sam Weatherly (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; career-high IP)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-4, 2 RBI, SB)

- 1B Colin Simpson (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Aaron Sanchez (4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; rehab)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (3-4, 2B)

- RHP Wil Jensen (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, July 11 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno RHP Andrew DiPiazza (2-0, 2.84) vs. San Jose LHP Kyle Harrison (1-2, 3.66), 5:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Daniel Montano saw his 18-game hit streak come to an end after an 0-4 night. Montano's hit streak is the longest by any Low-A West batter this season.

