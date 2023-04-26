Perez Shuts Down Biscuits as Blue Wahoos Dominate, 9-2

April 26, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Blue Wahoos (7-10) had an offensive explosion Wednesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium, bludgeoning the Biscuits (11-6) in a 9-2 rout.

The top of the first inning had some déjà vu in store for Anthony Molina (0-2), as the 21-year-old made his fourth start of the season. A rocky start similar to his first outing against Pensacola where he allowed four runs in two innings on April 8, began when the righty allowed a single to Victor Mesa Jr. for the first hit of the day. Following another single from Jose Devers, Joe Rizzo and Troy Johnston both sent shots into right field for doubles, bringing in three runs to make the score 3-0 Blue Wahoos. However, Molina finished the inning strong with three strikeouts.

Miami Marlins top prospect Eury Perez (1-1) made quick work of the Biscuits in the opening of his fourth start of the season, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts.

The Biscuits would prevent further damage from occurring in the top of the second after giving up a single and a walk, as Devers flied out to center fielder Mason Auer to keep the deficit at 3-0.

The score would quickly change as Blake Hunt led off with a home run that struck the moving train behind the left field wall for only the sixth time in Riverwalk Stadium history. Perez quickly recovered, as the next two batters would fly out and the 20-year-old struck out Evan Edwards to end the inning with a score of 3-1 in favor of Pensacola.

Following a single from Rizzo, the Blue Wahoos hit back-to-back home runs, as Johnston sent a two-run blast over the right field wall and Cody Morissette fired another into nearly the exact same spot, making the score 6-1. This would end the day for Molina, as John Doxakis would enter the game in relief and retired the next three batters to get out of the inning. Greg Jones would get on base with a single, but once again Montgomery could not capitalize, as Auer would ground out to fellow stolen base leader Nasim Nunez to finish the inning.

After walking Mesa Jr., Doxakis allowed a single to Rizzo. With runners on first and third and two outs, Johnston stepped to the plate and sent a three-run blast over the right field wall, recording his second home run of the game and bringing in his fourth, fifth, and sixth RBIs of the day. With the score now at 9-1, Perez would continue his dominance on the mound, retiring the side in order and recording two more strikeouts to bring his tally to four.

The Biscuits were able to stop the wave of offense from the Blue Wahoos in the top of the fifth with a one-two-three inning for Doxakis. Despite giving up a walk in the bottom of the inning, Perez was able to strike out one and forced Ostberg into a 4-6-3 double play to finish a mostly quiet fifth inning.

Carlos Garcia took the mound for Montgomery to start the sixth inning, and after walking his first batter, he was able to put away three of the next four to end the inning. The offensive woes continued to be an issue for the Biscuits, as Alika Williams, Jones, and Auer were put down in order.

The dominant day for Perez would come to a close in the seventh, as Austin Roberts took the mound in relief. Down eight runs, the Biscuits were given an opportunity after Roberts walked Austin Shenton and Heriberto Hernandez, along with hitting Hunt with a pitch. With the bases loaded, Alexander Ovalles scored Hunt on an RBI-fielder's-choice and reached first base that made the score 9-2. In the ensuing at-bat, Edwards would hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

After a quiet top-half of the eighth for the Blue Wahoos, Sean Reynolds was tasked with closing out the game as he relieved Roberts in the bottom of the eighth. Montgomery was able to get runners in scoring position following a walk for Jones and a single into right field for Auer, but two strikeouts for Reynolds would squash the scoring opportunity.

In the final inning, Jeff Belge looked to continue the success that Garcia had on the mound for the Biscuits. The lefty would get out of the ninth unscathed, stirking out one and allowing a single. In the bottom of the ninth, Hunt and Hernandez both flied out to center field, and Ovalles sturck out looking to end the game.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will return to action for game three of the six game series Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM on Thirsty Thursday, which will include a Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Pulmuone. The projected starting pitchers for tomorrow night will be Sean Hunley (1-0) for Montgomery and Evan Fitterer, who is making his Double-A debut.

The rest of the series will include a 2000s Night on Friday, April 28; Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 29; and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

