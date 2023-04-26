Early Runs Lead M-Braves to 4-2 Win over Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers scored two runs in the eighth inning, but a double play ended a chance to tie the game in a 4-2 loss to the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park on Wednesday afternoon. The loss snapped the Shuckers' four-game win streak, but a Montgomery Biscuits loss keeps the Shuckers one game behind first place in the South Division.

Home runs proved to be the calling card for Mississippi for the second straight game. A two-run home run from Cade Bunnell in the first inning put the M-Braves up 2-0.

After three scoreless innings from Shuckers' starter Christian Mejias, the M-Braves led off the fifth with a solo shot from Jacob Pearson to extend the lead to 3-0. An inning later, a groundout to third would plate their fourth run of the day.

M-Braves starter Tanner Gordon held the Shuckers at bay, allowing three hits over 5.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. The Shuckers, however, battled back against the M-Braves bullpen for the second consecutive game.

A single and two walks loaded the bases for Lamar Sparks, who drove in two with a single to right field. Sparks then stole second to put runners at second and third, but a double play that ended with a play at the plate ended the Shuckers' threat.

Gordon (2-2) earned the win for the M-Braves while Mejias (1-1) took the loss for the Shuckers. Alec Barger earned the save, his first, after a perfect ninth inning that took four pitches.

