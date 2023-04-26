Lookouts Drop Back-and-Forth Affair, 4-3

The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped a back-and-forth affair to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 4-3.

Both starting pitchers kept the offenses in check to start the game. A 0-0 tie was broken up in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Francisco Urbaez solo shot. A half inning later Rocket City seized the lead on a 2-run RBI double by Jeremiah Jackson, In the bottom of the fifth Chattanooga knotted the game back up on a Rece Hinds home run on a 2-0 count.

Tied at two, Orlando Martinez smoked a triple and scored to make it 3-2 in the eighth. Chattanooga once again, battled back to tie it. With the bases loaded Alex McGarry drew a walk to bring home Quincy McAfee.

In the ninth Rocket City took their third and final lead of the game on a Jose Gomez RBI single.

In the loss, Stevie Branche and Pedro Garcia each pitched scoreless frames.

Tomorrow, the two teams face off on a Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m.

