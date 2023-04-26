Smokies Bats Stay Hot in Win over Birmingham

April 26, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







Birmingham, AL - The Smokies won game two of the six game series in Birmingham with a convincing 9-1 victory over the Barons this afternoon. The Smokies out-hit the Barons 10-3, with a pair of home-runs from Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong and Chase Strumpf.

The Smokies got on the board in the second and third innings on sacrifice fly's to take a 2-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Strumpf bombed a solo shot to left field taking a 4-0 lead. The Smokies led 5-0 heading into the eighth inning until Crow-Armstrong worked an incredible 16 pitch at-bat for a grand slam to right field, putting this one out of reach at 9-0. The Barons got on the scoreboard with two doubles in the ninth inning to erase the shutout. The Smokies have won both games in the series with a 9-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Smokies starter Jordan Wicks picked up his first victory of the season and was untouchable, tossing 5 complete innings with only 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. Wicks gave up a lead-off walk in the first inning, and then retired 15 in a row to end his outing. The Smokies take a .5 game lead in the Southern League North standings, pending tonight's game between Rocket City and Chattanooga.

First pitch for game three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night at 8:05 EDT. RHP Ben Brown will take the hill for the Smokies. Mick Gillispie will have the call on the Sports Animal with the Wicked Weed Pregame show starting at 7:50. https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Birmingham, AL- The Smokies won game two of the six game series in Birmingham with a convincing 9-1 victory over the Barons this afternoon. The Smokies out-hit the Barons 10-3, with a pair of home-runs from Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong and Chase Strumpf.

The Smokies got on the board in the second and third innings on sacrifice fly's to take a 2-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Strumpf bombed a solo shot to left field taking a 4-0 lead. The Smokies led 5-0 heading into the eighth inning until Crow-Armstrong worked an incredible 16 pitch at-bat for a grand slam to right field, putting this one out of reach at 9-0. The Barons got on the scoreboard with two doubles in the ninth inning to erase the shutout. The Smokies have won both games in the series with a 9-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Smokies starter Jordan Wicks picked up his first victory of the season and was untouchable, tossing 5 complete innings with only 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. Wicks gave up a lead-off walk in the first inning, and then retired 15 in a row to end his outing. The Smokies take a .5 game lead in the Southern League North standings, pending tonight's game between Rocket City and Chattanooga.

First pitch for game three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night at 8:05 EDT. RHP Ben Brown will take the hill for the Smokies. Mick Gillispie will have the call on the Sports Animal with the Wicked Weed Pregame show starting at 7:50. https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.