Gordon Posts Strong Start in M-Braves 4-2 Win over Shuckers

April 26, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Braves (6-11) evened their series against the Biloxi Shuckers (10-7) with a 4-2 win on Wednesday afternoon at MGM Park. RHP Tanner Gordon picked up his second win with 5 2/3 shutout innings.

In the opening frame, Cade Bunnell smacked a two-run homer out to right field to make it 2-0 one out into the game. The homer was Bunnell's first this season.

Gordon retired nine of the first 10 batters and gave up his first hit in the fourth inning. The right-hander posted 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Gordon improved to 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA over 22 2/3 innings this season. Atlanta's No. 28 prospect has 28 strikeouts and four walks.

On the first pitch of the fifth inning, Jacob Pearson banged a solo shot off the scoreboard in right field to make it 3-0.

Pearson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Pearson hit a walk-off grand slam on April 22 to close out a doubleheader against Montgomery at Trustmark Park for his first hit of the season.

The M-Braves added another run on an RBI groundout from Hudson Potts in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Drew Campbell picked up his second three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 and improving to a .269 batting average.

Double plays helped the M-Braves avoid trouble late in the game. In the seventh, a 6-4-3 double play ended the inning. In the eighth, the Shuckers brought across two runs and had the tying run on second base. However, a 5-3-2 double play started on a dribbler to Bunnell at third base got the M-Braves out of the inning.

RHP Alec Barger retired three straight batters for his first save of the season. Barger extended his scoreless streak to 10 innings over six appearances in his first Double-A season.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at MGM Park. RHP Scott Blewett (0-1, 2.70) will make the start for Mississippi against RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 2.25) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

The M-Braves are currently on the longest road trip of the season to Biloxi and Pensacola. The club will return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, May 9-14.

