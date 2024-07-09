Pensacola Weathers the Storm to Top Pandas

July 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-39, 9-8) couldn't hold on following a 34-minute rain delay Tuesday night at Toyota Field, falling 6-4 in the series opener against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (45-36, 7-6)

Rocket City scored the first runs of the series in the opening inning as infielder Eric Wagaman picked up an RBI single. Catcher Tyler Payne doubled the lead with a run-scoring single of his own for the Trash Pandas fourth and final hit of the inning.

The Trash Pandas tacked on another run against Pensacola starting pitcher Adam Laskey in the fourth as outfielder Nelson Rada lined a single into center field to score a run. Rada got the start in the No. 2 spot of the lineup for the first time in his Double-A career.

That was the last batter Laskey would face, however Rocket City added another in the fifth as Payne singled to drive in his second run of the game and put the Trash Pandas ahead 4-0. Payne picked up his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

That would be the final hit of the games for the Trash Pandas as Pensacola's bullpen held Rocket City to one baserunner and no hits over the final four innings. Despite 13 hits through five innings, the Trash Pandas only registered three extra base hits and would leave eight men on base over that span while holding only a 4-0 lead.

Rocket City starting pitcher Chase Chaney matched his season-high with seven shutout innings as he allowed just three hits and struck out five. Pensacola capitalized on the pitching change in the eighth when outfielder Jakob Marsee sent a two-run homer over the visiting bullpen to cut the Rocket City lead in half.

Following the rain delay, the Blue Wahoos kept that momentum alive in the ninth. Infielder Cody Morrissette tied the game with a two-run bomb against Trash Pandas closer Camden Minacci (L, 0-1). Later in the inning, the Blue Wahoos took the lead with an RBI double from infielder Jacob Berry to score two more, and giving Pensacola the final count of 6-4.

Rocket City looks to get back in the win column against the Blue Wahoos on Tito's Dog Day. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Jeff Lindgren (PNS)

