Clutch Hits Lead Shuckers To Comeback Win Over Lookouts In Opener

July 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Brock Wilken at bat

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Down to their final three outs, the Biloxi Shuckers (39-41, 9-4) used an RBI double from Adam Hall and a two-RBI single from Connor Scott to complete the comeback in a 5-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-59, 3-10) at AT&T Field on Tuesday night. The win marked the fourth straight for Biloxi and their first when trailing after eight innings this season.

The Lookouts struck first with a ground-rule double from Nick Northcut, a groundout and a wild pitch, taking a 1-0 lead in the second. The Shuckers, however, struck back and took a 2-1 lead with Brock Wilken's 10 th home run of the year, coming off his former Wake Forest teammate, Rhett Lowder, in the third. The two-run shot cleared the scoreboard in left and left the bat at 102 MPH, traveling 391 feet.

In the sixth, the Lookouts retook the lead with back-to-back RBI doubles from Francisco Urbaez and Mat Nelson, making it 3-2. They then extended the lead to 4-2 with an RBI double from Urbaez in the eighth.

The Shuckers mounted the comeback with Hall and Scott's hits in the ninth before Justin Yeager locked down his eighth save of the year with a perfect bottom of the inning. Adam Seminaris (1-3) earned the win while Braxton Roxby (0-3) took the loss.

At the plate, Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-5), Eric Brown Jr. (2-for-4) and Adam Hall (2-for-4) all tallied multi-hit performances for Biloxi. Hall's two-hit night also extended his hit streak to nine games, the longest active streak on the Shuckers roster.

The Shuckers continue the series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Field. Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 4.54) is set to start for Biloxi against Thomas Farr (1-10, 4.91) for the Lookouts. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

