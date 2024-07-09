Montgomery Dominates Series Opener Against Tennessee, 7-1

July 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Logan Workman in action

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (46-36, 6-7) dominated in a 7-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies (48-33, 8-5) in the series opener on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits broke open a scoreless game with a four-run fourth inning. Kenny Piper walked with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the game, and Dru Baker smashed a three-run double off the top of the wall in left center to make it 4-0.

Logan Workman delivered his fifth quality start of the season. The right-hander allowed one run in six innings and struck out five for his sixth win. Through 17 starts, he boasts a 3.17 ERA.

Piper unloaded on a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning to make it 5-1, his sixth of the season. Nick Schnell followed with a two-run blast off the batter's eye in center to make it 7-1 in the seventh inning.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Matthew Thompson is slated to start for Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

