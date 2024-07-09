M-Braves Shut Out Barons To Open Series

July 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' in action

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Mississippi Braves' in action(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - Ian Mejia, Jorge Juan, and Eilson Joseph combined for a six-hit shutout on Tuesday night at the Mississippi Braves (playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers) beat the Birmingham Barons 6-0 to open the six-game series at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves had 13 hits, led by a season-high four knocks from Cal Conley.

Mejia (W, 7-2) struck out four and walked two, matching a season-high with 7.0 shutout innings and earning his seventh win, which ties for the league lead.

The Braves cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth inning. Justin Dean and Tyler Tolve opened the frame with singles, and Bryson Horne hit a sacrifice fly to bring Dean home and make it 1-0.

David Fletcher started a four-run fifth inning with a walk. Cal Conley added his third hit of the night, and then Barons starter Tyler Schweitzer (L, 2-2) walked two straight batters to force in the second run of the game. New pitcher Tristan Stivors entered with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run single to Tolve, and it was 4-0. Sebastian Rivero capped off the big inning with a broken-bat RBI single.

Dean reached base safely three times and scored three times, ending his night at the plate with a 415-foot solo home run to start the bottom of the seventh inning. It was Dean's first long ball since April 25, and first at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves opened up a 6-0 lead.

Juan hit a batter but struck out the side in the eighth inning, and Joseph, just added to the M-Braves roster on Tuesday afternoon, struck out two and walked one to finish off the shutout.

Game two of the six-game series between the M-Braves and Barons is set for Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is 6:35 pm with RHP Lucas Braun (1-0, 2.31) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Jose Ramirez (AA debut) for Birmingham. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Wednesday's Promotions:

First Responders Day: Thanks to AMR, First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel.

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.