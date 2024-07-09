Shuckers Hand Lookouts 5-4 Loss

July 9, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts allowed three runs in the ninth inning to lose to the Biloxi Shuckers, 5-4.

After a scoreless first inning, Nick Northcut led off the bottom of the second with a ground-rule double and scored on a wild pitch to give the team the early lead.

The lead was shortlived however as 2023 first rounder, Brock Wilken clobbered a two-run home run to put the Shuckers on top.

Down 2-1, Dominic Pitelli sparked a rally for Chattanooga, drawing a walk, stealing a base, and scoring on a Francisco Urbaez single. Urbaez later scored on a Mat Nelson RBI double to give Chattanooga the lead. The home team added to their lead in the seventh when Urbaez struck again, doubling home Justice Thompson.

Chattanooga headed into the ninth up two runs but quickly put two runners on. Adam Hall then smacked a double to make it 4-3 and Connor Scott hit a single to give the Shuckers the lead. The Lookouts went 1-2-3 in the ninth to drop the first game of the series.

In the defeat, Rhett Lowder only allowed two runs in five innings on 60 pitches.

Thomas Farr aims to get the team back on track as he takes the mound for the Lookouts. Tomorrow's game is at 7:15 p.m.

Southern League Stories from July 9, 2024

