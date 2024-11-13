Pensacola Ice Flyers Team up with Coastal Lighting and More for Holiday Home Makeover Sweepstakes

Pensacola, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Coastal Lighting and More for the 2024 Ice Flyers Holiday Home Makeover Sweepstakes. This festive collaboration aims to bring holiday cheer to one lucky fan's home in the Pensacola metropolitan area.

The grand prize winner will receive a spectacular Holiday Home Makeover valued at up to $2,000. The prize package includes a dazzling exterior Christmas lighting display, professional installation, and a special visit from Ice Flyers team members who will assist with the decorating process.

The sweepstakes runs now through November 30, 2024. Fans can enter by visiting the Ice Flyers sweepstakes webpage at https://iceflyers.com/fan-zone/holiday-home-makeover/ and completing the entry form. The lucky winner will be randomly selected on or about December 1, 2024.

For more information about the 2024 Ice Flyers Holiday Home Makeover Sweepstakes, including official rules and eligibility requirements, please visit the official sweepstakes page here .

