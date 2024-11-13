Mayhem Sign Curtis Abbott

November 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday forward Curtis Abbott has signed with the team.

Abbott, 25, from Belmont, Ontario, was placed on waivers by Roanoke on Monday, and claimed by the Mayhem. He made his professional debut with the Rail Yard Dawgs this season, and tallied three points (1g, 2a) in six games with Roanoke.

His signing comes after forward Patriks Marcinkevics was called up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action again Friday, November 15 on the road as they take on the Fayetteville Marksmen, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

