Mayhem Forward Called up by ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators

November 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that forward Patriks Marcinkevics has been called up to the ECHL by the Atlanta Gladiators.

Marcinkevics has five points in five games with the Mayhem since being acquired in a trade with the Quad City Storm on October 23.

He made his professional debut in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, logging three assists in his six games with Utah.

The Mayhem are back in action again Friday, November 15 on the road as they take on the Fayetteville Marksmen, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night, presented by Window World, on Saturday, November 23. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.