Pensacola Ice Flyers Recognize Captain Grow in Military Homecoming

February 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL.) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers were thrilled and honored to assist Captain Paul Grow of the United States Air Force surprise his daughter, Harley, and reunite with his wife Malinda at the Ice Flyers game on Friday, February 10.

Malinda and Paul's daughter Harley was invited out onto the ice for a staged shooting competition during the first intermission of the game and was caught by surprise after finding out her father was hidden in the net.

Captain Grow has served in the United States Air Force for 16 years with 10 deployments and currently serves as an osprey pilot. The Ice Flyers organization and all of Ice Flyer nation thank him for his service to our country.

Link to long and Short Video: https://we.tl/t-DUiOQe3lmD

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

Pensacola Ice Flyers Recognize Captain Grow in Military Homecoming - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.