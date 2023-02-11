SPHL Announces Suspension
February 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Birmingham's Scott Donahue
Birmingham's Scott Donahue has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 198, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Friday, February 10.
Donahue was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6 at 19:44 of the first period.
Donahue will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Knoxville.
