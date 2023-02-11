SPHL Announces Suspension

February 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's Scott Donahue

Birmingham's Scott Donahue has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 198, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Friday, February 10.

Donahue was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.6 at 19:44 of the first period.

Donahue will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Knoxville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.