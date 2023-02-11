Rivermen Fall to Pensacola 3-1 to End Weekend

PENSACOLA, FL - The Rivermen fought valiantly but once again ran into a hot goaltender in a 3-1 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

It took until the halfway point of the first period for the game's first goal to be had. But it came for the Ice Flyers who capitalized on a five-on-three advantage to take a 1-0 lead. The Rivermen answered three minutes later as Braydon Barker was pinching into the offensive zone with the puck on the right side. He drew the eyes of everyone who failed to notice Cale list pinching in on the left side. Barker saw list pinching toward the left post and sent a cross-crease pass to List to tap the puck into an open net. List's third of the season tied the game 1-1, but it did not last as the Ice Flyers once again took the lead late in the period to earn a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

Despite outshooting the Ice Flyers 14-9 in the middle period, the Rivermen could not find the equalizer in the second. Both teams struck the post, the Rivermen on an even-strength backhanded shot, the Ice Flyers on a short-handed rush.

Once again, the Rivermen dominated the third period but just like Thursday night, they were unable to find the key goal in the third period. Instead, it was an empty net goal for Pensacola that sealed the game 3-1. In the end, Peoria was forced to take just two of a possible six points on the weekend. The Rivermen will be back on home ice on Friday for the first of a three-game home series against the Macon Mayhem at Carver Arena.

