Penguins Bring Aboard Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Samorukov, who hails from Volgograd, Russia, recorded AHL career-highs in goals (4), assists (16) and points (20) last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He also suited up in two NHL games for the St. Louis Blues.

A fifth-year pro, Samorukov has notched nine goals and 41 assists for 50 points in 172 career AHL games for Springfield and the Bakersfield Condors. The 24-year-old rearguard has appeared in three NHL contests as a member of the Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton drafted Samorukov in the third round (84th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Samorukov helped the Guelph Storm capture the Ontario Hockey League Championship in 2019. He led Guelph blueliners with 10 goals, 35 assists and 45 points during the regular season, then topped all OHL defenders in the playoffs with 10 goals and 28 points end route to winning the league title.

