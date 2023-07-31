Eagles to Introduce Schneekloth at "Meet the Coach" Party

WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, will be introducing their new head coach Aaron Schneekloth during a "Meet the Coach" party to be held on The Island at Pelican Lakes in Windsor (445 Baja Drive) on Wednesday, August 9th. The party, which is open to the public, will begin at 5:30pm, with the official introduction of Schneekloth and live interviews set to start at 6:00pm. Members of the media will also have an opportunity for a separate Q&A session with Schneekloth, which will take place at 6:30pm at the same location.

In addition to having the opportunity to speak to the new Eagles head coach, fans will also be able to meet several other special guests from the Eagles and Avalanche. The event will also feature a performance from DJ Lil' Coop, while fans can enter to win a variety of giveaways including tickets, Colorado Eagles gear, golf experiences and more! Complimentary light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening, as well as yard games and tours of the Water Valley Houseboat with Slapshot and the Colorado Eagles Chicks.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

